Quench Winter Thirst

This Weaver Quarter Horses herd in Montana relies on natural mountain springs for water during the winter.

Keep your horse hydrated during the winter with these tried and true watering techniques.

To some, winter horse care means layering blankets and setting the 16-hour schedule for stall lights. For others, it’s about prep work and supplementing before the mercury drops so horses are ready for falling snow and whipping wind.

Winter management varies from place to place, and depends heavily on environment and location. Sometimes land isn’t available to keep horses outside, or a competitive show schedule requires athletes to stay indoors. However, to help ensure a horse makes it to spring healthy, one thing is universal: horses need access to clean, unfrozen water. Without it, dehydration can set in and cause impaction colic, among many other health issues.

“Water is key. I think we underestimate the effect water plays on the metabolic systems of the horse,” says Britt Stubblefield, DVM, of Rocky Top Veterinary Service in Guffey, Colorado.

He explains that access to water is especially important for horses when there are extreme changes in the environment, such as fluctuating temperatures as fall fades out and winter creeps in.

“In Colorado, I see more colics during the time periods when we have drastic temperature changes and drastic environmental changes,” he says.

To stay healthy, a horse requires about 12 gallons of water a day. However, as temperatures drop, consumption of water goes down, as well. Stubblefield explains that because horses aren’t sweating and burning as many calories from the heat of the sun, they tend to drink less water in the winter. As a result, the dehydrated tissues in the body absorb water from the bowel and lower the amount of mucous and fluid that secrete into it. This combination is a recipe for impaction colic, a blockage in the intestine that causes severe pain and discomfort.

And, while fiber is required for the large intestine to properly function, too much stemmy, poor-quality hay without sufficient water to wash it down can cause a digestive “backup” that requires immediate attention from a veterinarian.

Dehydration also plays an important role in appetite, and without adequate water consumption, saliva production is slowed. If a horse isn’t able to produce enough saliva to soften food, it makes digestion that much more difficult.

The good news is horses are naturally well equipped for winter and usually require only minimal assistance to stay healthy and hydrated.

“Horses are very resourceful animals, much more than cattle,” says Stan Weaver, who owns and operates Weaver Quarter Horses in Big Sandy, Montana.

His 15,000-acre cattle ranch is home to 118 horses. The American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Breeder’s family has been raising horses for more than 120 years and is familiar with Montana’s harsh winters.