Words From the Westbound Wagon

Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee Veryl Goodnight honors strong Western women with her poem and sculpture, both titled No Turning Back.

No Turning Back, sculpture by Veryl Goodnight

By Katie Frank

Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee Veryl Goodnight has created hundreds of beautiful sculptures, plus paintings and monuments. Her subjects mostly revolve around animals, such as horses, mules, foxes and deer, as well as the evolution of strong women as they face trying times.

In 1993, the Colorado artist created what is now one of her most popular sculptures, No Turning Back. It features a woman leaning on a wagon wheel, cognizant of the choice to travel west and leave everything she knows behind. A casting of the sculpture is part of the permanent collection at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Worth, Texas.

In October 2016, Veryl Goodnight was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame. She gave a tour of her exhibit, aptly named after her most-popular sculpture, No Turning Back.

Although she doesn’t write poetry often, Goodnight wrote this poem as a nod to the woman in her piece and all women present-day who brave new beginnings.

No Turning Back, a poem By Veryl Goodnight Too young and naïve to think they could fail Too full of visions For the end of the trail They stored their silk dresses And donned calico To join in the cry Of Westward Ho Their diaries tell of the endless hours The vast sea of grass and bounty of wildflowers They tell of children conceived and born And of those who were buried in the gray silent morn Still the wagon rolled on and the ruts got deeper The column moved westward as the route got steeper Teams dropped from exhaustion in the summer heat As the emigrants pressed on defying defeat They met Indians who were friends and many that were foe They saw days of drought and blinding snow Only one thing was certain along this wagon track There was absolutely No Turning Back

