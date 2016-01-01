Words From the Westbound Wagon
Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee Veryl Goodnight honors strong Western women with her poem and sculpture, both titled No Turning Back.
By Katie Frank
Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee Veryl Goodnight has created hundreds of beautiful sculptures, plus paintings and monuments. Her subjects mostly revolve around animals, such as horses, mules, foxes and deer, as well as the evolution of strong women as they face trying times.
In 1993, the Colorado artist created what is now one of her most popular sculptures, No Turning Back. It features a woman leaning on a wagon wheel, cognizant of the choice to travel west and leave everything she knows behind. A casting of the sculpture is part of the permanent collection at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Worth, Texas.
Although she doesn’t write poetry often, Goodnight wrote this poem as a nod to the woman in her piece and all women present-day who brave new beginnings.
No Turning Back, a poem
By Veryl Goodnight
Too young and naïve
to think they could fail
Too full of visions
For the end of the trail
They stored their silk dresses
And donned calico
To join in the cry
Of Westward Ho
Their diaries tell
of the endless hours
The vast sea of grass
and bounty of wildflowers
They tell of children
conceived and born
And of those who were buried
in the gray silent morn
Still the wagon rolled on
and the ruts got deeper
The column moved westward
as the route got steeper
Teams dropped from exhaustion
in the summer heat
As the emigrants pressed on
defying defeat
They met Indians who were friends
and many that were foe
They saw days of drought
and blinding snow
Only one thing was certain
along this wagon track
There was absolutely
No Turning Back
Not a subscriber? Click here to subscribe to Western Horseman magazine.