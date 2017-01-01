The Value of Good Horses

What is Missy Cantrell's key to doing her job well?

“I think my fervor for sharing the love for the cowboy lifestyle carries over to people. It’s all part of the package and experience I deliver, from the horses we ride to the meals we eat to the camps we set up. I could have a bunch of plugs for people to ride, but nobody would want to go." –Missy Cantrell

In the February 2017 installment of Women of the West, meet Missy Cantrell, owner of Texas Horseback Adventures in Fort Davis, Texas.

