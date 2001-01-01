Featured Horse Ranch

This fantastic horse ranch being offered for sale by Coalson Real Estate is ready to go! It has everything you need to get your operation running. This is a 65 Acre Horse Facility, located in Cresson / Johnson & Parker Counties, Texas: 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth on US 377 on the west side.

Rolling to sloping native grasses with scattered trees. A neat and clean facility featuring two nice homes (2771 sq.ft. stone & a 2175 brick), a huge covered roping arena, a very nice stucco horse barn, a lap pool / horse swimming pool, covered walker, paddocks, cattle pens, a stucco private gated entry. $2,797,500.00. Call Mac A. Coalson, Sr. Broker @ 817.925.3333 or McAllen Coalson, Broker @ 817.991.8300.

You will want to take a full tour of this beautiful property at http://qhne.ws/Blanco_Mesa

A 2,771 sq ft. stone main home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage built in 2001. The living room, kitchen, and breakfast area are all open to one another with tile flooring.

Another home – 2,175 sq. ft. brick for guest or foreman built in 2005 with electric furnace.

A 12 ft. deep X 10 ft. wide X 135 ft. long pool with ramps on each end for horses or lap swimmers (professionally cleaned each week).

A three sided concrete horse barn 112×50 with 6 concrete stalls (4-17×17 & 2-12×12), a large tack room, with a Mexican tile roof.

A huge covered arena of 135×359 (48,465 ft.) with three cattle holding pens, large staging area, return alley, roping setup, and an impressive Mexican tile roof.