The Chickasaw Horse

Learn how the small blocky-type horse made its mark on history and the modern-day Quarter Horse.

By Wally Dunham, written October 1963

Piomingo Stamina, a Chickasaw Horse.

The first horses that probably were on the continent were the 16 landed by Cortez in Mexico in 1519. These horses, 11 stallions and five mares, were of Spanish type. On August 1, 1539, Hernando DeSoto and his party landed in Florida and started northward.

With DeSoto's party of men were 200 horses. In his travels, DeSoto spent many months in the lands of the Chickasaw Indians. When the time came for the Spanish explorers to depart, they demanded male couriers and women from the Indians. The Indians considered this an insult and attacked the Spaniards. In the resulting running fight, many of the Spanish horses escaped or were captured by the Chickasaws.

The Indians took the captured horses and began to work with them and develop them to meet the needs of Indian life. Primarily, at first, the horses were used for work such as hunting, working fields, transportation, animals of burden, and other tasks.

As the Chickasaw Indians began to breed the little Spanish horses and develop them through haphazard crossbreeding, there began to develop an extremely versatile little horse.

The horse began to play an important part in the life of the Indian. On festive occasions the horses were raced and the man who had the fastest animal was looked upon as a hero. Consequently, there came about the Indians' desire to develop speed in their horses.

The usual distance for these Indian races was about a quarter of a mile. The horses developed by the Chickasaw Indians were the fastest over that distance.

Writers of that time referred to the Chickasaw as a breed, and their descriptions give us an excellent picture of the horse. He was small from the standpoint of height, averaging around 13 hands. He was closely coupled and had a very well developed muscular structure. At short distances he showed great speed but did not have the staying power to run long races. It is surmised that the Chickasaw Horse was the best all-around horse in the early and colonial Americas.