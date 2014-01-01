How to Be a Champ

Page 1 of 2

Richmond Champion has already earned a prestigious bareback title, won more than $1 million and qualified for his first NFR. At age 22, he’ll tell you he still has plenty more goals to tackle.

Interview and photography by Ross Hecox, written in the July 2015 Young Western Horseman issue.

IT TOOK ONLY EIGHT SECONDS for Richmond Champion to rise from being an underdog bareback rider to a million-dollar rodeo star. His 90-point ride on Show Stopper in the ¬final round of The American in 2014 earned him the bareback title at the inaugural event. That championship paid him an unprecedented $1.1 million. But because The American is not a sanctioned Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event, none of that prize money qualified Champion for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Instead, ¬ finishing the regular season with nearly $90,000 in sanctioned money—earned by riding in more than 100 rodeos that year—was the ticket to his ¬first NFR appearance. There, the young bareback rider proved he wasn’t some one-hit wonder, winning Round 5 of the NFR and ¬finishing third in the world standings with $198,075. In March, Champion returned to The American, but couldn’t repeat his 2014 exploits. This summer, he is busy working to qualify for his second NFR.

DID YOU HAVE EXPERIENCE WITH HORSES BEFORE YOU BEGAN RIDING BRONCS AT AGE 17?

I spent six years in Alaska when I was little, then we moved to Texas. We went to the Mesquite [Championship] Rodeo, and I took an interest in horses. I started riding a little bit here and there, and then we moved to Arizona and I started taking lessons in mounted shooting. From the time I was 8 until I was 18, I was around horses almost every day. I got a mare and had her from the time I was 13 until my freshman year at college. But then rodeo really took off, and it wasn’t fair for me to keep her when I wasn’t riding her. So I sold her and have been riding bucking horses ever since. The only thing keeping me from having horses today is my schedule—too busy. One day I definitely would love to have some horses.

IS TALENT THE MAIN REASON FOR YOUR SUCCESS? THAT WOULD BE EASY TO ASSUME BASED ON YOUR AGE AND QUICK RISE TO FAME.

From the time I started riding broncs when I was 17, I’ve put everything I had into bucking horses. Worked on it at least five days a week. I’ve looked for all the instruction I could get. That was a huge blessing, the people who have helped me.

There were a lot of times I was broke. I couldn’t win a dime. Having to call home and ask Dad for money is no fun thing. But if he hadn’t helped me stay out there, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. There were times I was ready to come home, and he said, “You’re going to stay out there and finish it.”

Knowing that feeling, that you could easily fall back into that spot, it makes you try hard.