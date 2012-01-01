Photographer John Langmore and award-winning filmmaker Bud Force, both based in Austin, Texas, have partnered to begin production of a feature-length documentary called Cowboys, which will authentically portray the lifestyle of working cowboys on some of the largest cattle ranches in the West.

The documentary will be produced by Langmore and is an extension of his photography project, Open Range– America’s Big Outfit Cowboy, which he began in the spring of 2012 and is working to publish in a coffee-table book. For the book project, he traveled to a dozen big outfits in eight Western states and rode with and chronicled the lives of today’s working cowboys. His father, Bank Langmore, photographed the cowboys of his generation on the same ranches four decades earlier for the book The Cowboy, released in 1975.

Force, a founder and partner at Ultralite Films, brings his passion and skill for documenting travel and adventure as the film’s director. A graduate of Texas A&M University, he has spent most of his life in the agricultural industry. The past decade, however, he has directed and produced several commercials, brand films and documentary shorts.

Here's a sneak peek of the trailer for Cowboys, a 1922 Films original production to be released in 2018. For more information, visit thecowboymovie.com, johnlangmorephotos.com, ultralitefilms.com or budforce.com.

COWBOYS: A Documentary Portrait (Official Trailer) from ultralitefilms on Vimeo.

Not a subscriber? Click here to subscribe to Western Horseman magazine.