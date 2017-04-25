Concert for a Cause

Top country and cowboy entertainers join forces for an online music festival this weekend. All proceeds from ticket sales go to the victims of the wildfires that ravaged ranches in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas this spring.

By Jennifer Denison

April 25, 2017

In March, several wildfires scorched nearly 2 million acres of ranchland in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The flames consumed thousands of cattle, horses and hogs, miles of fencing and also took the lives of six people, four of which were out trying to protect their livestock. Many of the losses were uninsured and have devastated the livelihoods of several ranching families.

To raise money for the affected families, cowboy singer-songwriter R.W. Hampton and his wife, Lisa, gathered a group of friends and developed the idea for an online music festival called Out of the Ashes 2017. Using the technology of Facebook Live, Western and country entertainers have donated their time and talent to stream live concerts ranging from 20 to 50 minutes from their homes, tour stops and ranches.

The digital music festival will be held April 29-30, and it can be viewed anywhere in the world by purchasing a $20 ticket. Each ticketholder gains access to a private Facebook group where they can view the concerts and interact with the entertainers as they perform. The videos will also be available to watch even after the live performances. Interspersed between acts will be interviews with ranchers affected by the fires.

Headlining the event is country superstar Aaron Watson, whose latest CD Vaquero is being acclaimed for its deep Western roots. Watson is joined by 14 other talented entertainers including Jim Jones, Belinda Gail, Jeff Gore, R.W. Hampton, Kristyn Harris, Brenn Hill, Randy Huston, Mary Kaye, Corb Lund, Michael Martin Murphy, Chad Prather, Trinity Seely, The Henningsens and Rick Trevino.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit outoftheashes2017.weebly.com.

Poster design by Steve and Ann Atkinson of Atkinson Design Solutions.