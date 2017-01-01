Page 1 of 2

Using the experience he gained as a young man starting colts and cowboying with some of the best horsemen and cattlemen in Nevada, Jerry Chapin trained a new generation of cowboys on the ranches he managed.

Story And Photography By Jennifer Denison

Many young buckaroos have gathered their saddles and bedrolls and tramped from outfit to outfit in search of different horses and range to ride, and the chance to improve their horsemanship and cattle prowess. Jerry Chapin, longtime manager of the Muleshoe Ranch in Battle Mountain, Nevada, has cowboyed in northeastern Nevada, Idaho and Oregon. However, the list of ranches the 75-year- old has worked on is not as extensive as that of roaming cowboys half his age.

Jerry Chapin has managed the Muleshoe Ranch for the Pershing County Water Conservation District since 1975.

Without a doubt, Chapin was meant to be horseback, but in his 20s he chose a path that was stable for a working cowboy who was married and had a growing family. He has spent most of his years managing two big outfits in Nevada: the YP Ranch in Tuscarora and the Muleshoe. Chapin earned the respect of the ranch hands he hired through the years because he was an honest, fair leader, and he was horseback every day with his crew and made work enjoyable.

The youngest of five brothers, Chapin was raised in the Humbolt River Valley and the Northfork Country of northern Nevada on ranches where his father worked. From the time he was 4 years old, Chapin was roping and punching cattle alongside his father and brothers, and learning buckaroo traditions.

“We all learned to rope with reatas,” Chapin says. “I didn’t know there was anything else. My dad was a reata man and rode strictly center-fire rigs. He wouldn’t hire a man who rode a double rig. At that time there were a lot of Thoroughbred-type horses with high withers, and a center-fire rig stayed put a lot better.”

Chapin’s cowboy dreams grew during grade school as he peered out the window of a one-room schoolhouse in Jiggs, Nevada, rather than focusing on his lessons. In the spring, cowboys rode through Jiggs and often worked cattle in front of the schoolhouse,” he recalls. “It drove me nuts because I wanted to be out there with them. In the back of my mind I knew I’d one day be a cowboy.”

When Chapin was 12, his father died from a heart attack, leaving his mother to provide for her sons.