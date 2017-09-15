Circles and Cones

Page 1 of 2

This simple drill teaches your horse to guide without rein or leg aids.

Article and photos by ROSS HECOX

September 15, 2017

With two sets of cones set about 30 feet apart, Jaton Lord rides a circle that passes through the end cones without using his reins or legs.

Jaton Lord would rather not dictate every step his horse takes. Instead, he prefers the horse to learn a job and be responsible for executing it, whether going down the trail or competing in the show ring.

“If you’re in the show pen and you’re having to micromanage everything, pretty soon there’s going to be a mistake,” Lord says. “If you can give responsibility to the horse, where he knows his job, it’s a lot easier. I think he becomes more willing to [perform], and one that wants to do it looks a lot cooler than one that doesn’t.”

Lord, a cow horse trainer and clinician based in Prescott, Arizona, often utilizes a simple arena drill he learned from fellow trainer Ben Balow. It involves riding circles around a set of four cones and teaching the horse to guide without rein or leg cues.

“I do it almost every day on my horses,” Lord says. “The cones give you a target to look at, but you don’t even need cones. You could use a patch of dirt. You’re riding circles around and between the cones, and you’re keeping your hand down and you’re not using your feet to guide them.”

The cones can be arranged differently, but most of the time Lord places the four in a straight line, with the first two about 6 feet apart, the second and third cones about 30 feet apart, and the last two about 6 feet apart. Lord starts by riding in a 30-foot circle that passes between the two sets of cones, which are each 6 feet apart.

“The first time I do this on my horses, I’m going to help them all I can,” he says. “I use my feet and hands, and try to make a perfect circle. And then whenever I feel like they can hold it for maybe a second, I turn them loose and see what happens.”

If the horse veers off, Lord uses his reins and legs to guide it back on the circular path passing between the sets of cones. It’s a process that requires repeated cycles of the horse veering off and the rider steering it back onto the circle, and then abandoning rein and leg aids. The goal is to ride perfectly round circles at a trot or lope in both directions, without using his hands or feet to guide the horse. Lord simply turns his head in the direction of the end cones through which the circle passes.