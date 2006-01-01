Twisted X Doubles Down

Twisted X committed to donating $1 million in footwear to the Hurricane Harvey victims. But the need was greater than the company realized, so they’ve recently committed to $2 million in boots and shoes.

“The first thing people lose is their footwear,” says CEO Prasad Reddy. “Even first responders ruin their shoes and boots wading into water to help others – it’s a total loss. We really wanted to help our fellow Texans in this difficult time.”

In partnership with Soles4Souls as the distributor, the effort has been a momentous one, displaying with aplomb organizations stepping up to help thousands still in need in the storm’s wake. The company’s third-party logistics partner, Coppell-based Daryl Flood Logistics, also stepped in to help with the donation. “This relief effort was of particular interest to us, as we are headquartered in Texas and had multiple warehouses affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Jeff Talbot, Senior Vice President, at Daryl Flood Logistics. “We thought this was a great gesture on Twisted X’s part. We have drivers donating their services to transport the shoes, and packers donating time to pick and pack the shoes. The experience has been very humbling.”

In addition, Twisted X recently also donated directly to the Baytown, Texas Boot Barn that was heavily affected. “Our associates were directly impacted by the floods,” says Store Manager Eduardo Pedraza. “We had an associate who lost everything from clothing to all furniture in her home. We had several associates who had two feet of water in their homes and lost personal vehicles. Twisted X donated many pairs of the USA style moccasins to, not only our store associates, but many Baytown residents.”

Soles4Souls was founded as a disaster relief organization in 2006 and continues to act as "second wave" responders, working directly with manufacturers and retailers to procure brand new shoes, clothing and other necessities to distribute to those in need. Soles4Souls has set up a Harvey Relief Fund to mobilize product to affected areas and are accepting monetary donations or inviting people to raise funds. People can help provide relief here.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, it has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries. A nonprofit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than half of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

About Daryl Flood Logistics

Daryl Flood Logistics, Inc. provides customized logistics services to companies who manufacture, warehouse or distribute products globally. Since 1982, we’ve been the Texas logistics company you can trust, meeting the needs of a wide range of corporate clients with programs built to meet their unique profile and challenges. Our company’s success has been found through adhering to its four pillars- philosophy, people, resources and commitment. Abiding by a philosophy of caring for the things customers care about most; hiring people who are intelligent and have great attitudes; having not only the physical resources of trucks and warehouses, but the intangible resources of experience and expertise; and emphasizing a commitment to satisfy the customer. To find out more about our company, please visit our website at www.darylfloodlogistics.com.

About Twisted X

Founded in 2005, Twisted X Brands proudly delivers handcrafted, design-patented comfortable footwear to its growing customer base of men, women and children. Primarily focused on core western boot styles, the company recently has added an extensive line of comfort casual footwear, outdoor footwear and licensed accessories to its portfolio. Find out more at www.twistedx.com.