Cowgirls Take the Stage

Cowgirls get “Fancy” for Hall of Fame induction.

Katie Frank

November 24, 2017

Mary Burger gives an acceptance speech at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame Induction luncheon.

No two cowgirls are alike, but they can all make a difference in the world. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, five women were honored for their contributions and stellar impact on the Western industry and beyond. Though their titles vary, their authenticity, drive and passion unite them, and they join the ranks of previous honorees.

The 2017 National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum honors women past and present who help shape the American West.

In a packed banquet room at Will Rogers Memorial Center, world champion barrel racer Mary Burger; contemporary artist Ashley Collins; singer/songwriter Reba McEntire; public educator and Reba’s mother Jacqueline Smith McEntire; and therapeutic riding advocate and founder of Wings of Hope, Margaret McGinley Dickens received the coveted honors.

Ann D. Romney was awarded the Gloria Lupton Tennison Pioneer Award for using horses to bring awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS) and raising funds for the debilitating disease. She was diagnosed with the disease in 1998 and uses dressage as a form of physical and emotional therapy.

Western singer and poet Red Steagall co-hosted the induction ceremony in which his friend Reba McEntire, who he discovered in the late ’70s when she sang the national anthem at a rodeo, was among the cowgirls honored.

Justin Boots hosted an after-party to celebrate Reba’s new line of boots and shoes, Reba By Justin.

Not a subscriber? Click here to subscribe to Western Horseman magazine.