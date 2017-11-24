Cowgirls Take the Stage
Cowgirls get “Fancy” for Hall of Fame induction.
Katie Frank
November 24, 2017
No two cowgirls are alike, but they can all make a difference in the world. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, five women were honored for their contributions and stellar impact on the Western industry and beyond. Though their titles vary, their authenticity, drive and passion unite them, and they join the ranks of previous honorees.
In a packed banquet room at Will Rogers Memorial Center, world champion barrel racer Mary Burger; contemporary artist Ashley Collins; singer/songwriter Reba McEntire; public educator and Reba’s mother Jacqueline Smith McEntire; and therapeutic riding advocate and founder of Wings of Hope, Margaret McGinley Dickens received the coveted honors.
Ann D. Romney was awarded the Gloria Lupton Tennison Pioneer Award for using horses to bring awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS) and raising funds for the debilitating disease. She was diagnosed with the disease in 1998 and uses dressage as a form of physical and emotional therapy.
