Western Horseman Youth Art Contest Guidelines

Western Horseman and Cowboy Artists of America invite you to submit your best drawing or painting to our 2017 youth art contest. All artwork must depict Western horses as the subject.

One champion and reserve champion will be selected in each of three age divisions: 8 and under; 9 to 13; and 14 to 18.

In addition, one overall grand champion will be selected.

Winners will be chosen by: Western Horseman Senior Editor Jennifer Denison; Western Horseman Art Director Ron Bonge; and a member of Cowboy Artists of America.

Champion in each age group receives:

Signed and numbered limited edition print, Ranch Horse, by Mikel Donahue, that appeared on the October 2016 issue of Western Horseman

Artwork published in Western Horseman

$75 in Western Horseman books and/or products

Two-year subscription to Western Horseman

Reserve champion in each age group receives:

$75 in Western Horseman books and/or products

Two-year subscription to Western Horseman

The top 10 submissions in each age group will appear in a slideshow on westernhorseman.com.

Grand Prize:

Grand champion wins a trip to the 2017 Cowboy Crossings art show at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Grand prize includes transportation expenses (up to $1,200) and admission to Cowboy Crossings activities for winner and two guests. It also includes one two-night hotel stay.

Contest entry deadline is Wednesday, April 5, 2017.



Send to:

Attn: Tonya Ward

WH/CAA Youth Art Contest

2112 Montgomery St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107



Winners will be notified by Western Horseman July 1. Artwork will be returned after that date.

• Artwork MUST come with a fully completed official entry form

Click HERE to download official contest guidelines and entry form.

