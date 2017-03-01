2017 RTTH Competitor Sarah Dawson

Returning Road to the Horse competitor Sarah Dawson tells us how she's preparing for this year's competition.

Interview by Lizzie Iwersen

March 1, 2017

Fresh off her first place finish at the NRCHA’s 2017 Peptoboonsmal Cow Horse Classic Derby Open Championship in Fort Worth, Texas, Sarah Dawson shifted gears to talk with us about the next big competition on her calendar.

On March 23, Sarah will be focusing on the art of colt starting as one of the competitors in Road to the Horse held in Lexington, KY. While it’s the first year for an all-female field of competitors, it’s not the first year for Sarah to step into a round pen at the “World Championship of Colt Starting.” Will experience give this cowgirl the upper hand? We were able to quiz her about preparation and strategy as she prepares for Road to the Horse.

<span itemprop="name" content="Sarah Dawson - 2017 RTTH Competitor_hq"></span><span itemprop="description" content=""></span><span itemprop="duration" content="251"></span><span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/33219/sp/3321900/thumbnail/entry_id/1_plgx3otq/version/100041"></span><span itemprop="width" content="700"></span><span itemprop="height" content="440"></span>

