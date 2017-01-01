Steeped in Tradition

Legendary ranchers work with the next generation of cattlemen at Poison Spider Ranch in Wyoming.

Project by Katie Frank

In the spring of 2015, Poison Spider Cattle Company held its first branding. The Wyoming operation was the creation of legendary cattleman Tom Moorhouse, respected rancher Johnny Ferguson, and recent Texas Christian University graduate Shaun Strickland.

The three partners hired an unconventional crew of punchers. Men included Ferguson’s son, Josh, and Moorhouse’s son, Gage, both soon-to-be graduates from TCU’s ranch management program.

Also joining was former Spade Ranch president John Welch, brothers and longtime cowboys Wes and Boots O’Neal, Four Sixes Foreman Joe Leathers, and Parke Greeson and Tres Campbell.

