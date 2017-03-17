Red Lodge Skijoring

Cowboys plus fast horses and crazy skiers make the perfect combination to show off the best of the American Western spirit in Big Sky Country.

By Erik Petersen

March 17, 2017

Rick Farnsworth and his horse Topper pull Glen Hutchinson over a jump during the 2017 National Finals Skijoring event in Red Lodge, Montana, on Saturday, March 11. (Photo by Erik Petersen)

It’s a wild and woolly bunch that gathers for the National Finals Skijoring Races in early March every year. This year’s event in Red Lodge, Montana, was March 11 and 12, 2017.

Photojournalist Erik Petersen was on hand to give a Western Horseman-style look at this year’s event.

